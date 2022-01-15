This is how Marco García’s leg was left; was taken to the hospital

Marco Garcia lived a night of contrast in the Cougars against Querétaro, he first scored a great goal, but then had to leave the game due to injury.

The Sniper from RECORD, Through Twitter he showed how the youth squad’s leg turned out. As a result of the injury, he had to be transferred to the hospital, where the severity of the injury will be determined.

The youth left on his own feet directly to the bench, but his countenance did not give good hopes, since between tears he left the change and during the press conference, the coach Andrés Lillini specified that, although they will need to carry out more detailed tests, everything points because the player suffered a bone injury.

This affectation was derived after a crash he suffered against a soccer player from Querétaro, a moment that overshadowed the celebration that he had made moments before when he made the second entry in favor of the university students with a direct shot to the goalkeeper’s goal square. Roosters Banks, Washington Aguerre.

In this way, Lillini will plan her next match against Tigres in Ciudad Universitaria without being able to have the ‘Dwarf’, a new player who joins the long list of absences that Pumas has had in recent days after the casualties of defender Nicolás Freire, from the striker Juan Dinenno and midfielder Favio Álvarez.

