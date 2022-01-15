‘Succession’ star Brian Cox turned down a major role in ‘Game of Thrones’

ads

Brian Cox has worked as an actor for decades and put all of his unfiltered views on Hollywood into his upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. The book comes out on January 18, and GQ published an excerpt ahead of publication. The award winner found his career-defining role as Logan Roy on HBO’s Succession, but Cox turned down another massive show on the network before becoming the media mogul.

“I am often asked if I was offered a part in Game of Thrones, because all the other motherfuckers did, and the answer is yes, I was supposed to be a king named Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was gored. by a boar in season one,” Cox wrote. “I know very little about Game of Thrones, so I can’t tell you if he was a major character or not, and I’m not going to Google him to see if he was, because I rejected him.”

According to Cox, the financial offer for the role was not enough. “Why? Well, Game of Thrones became a huge success and everyone involved made an absolute fortune, of course,” Cox continued. “But when it was originally offered, the money wasn’t that good, shall we say. Plus, I was going to be killed pretty soon, so I wouldn’t have had any of the long-term benefits of a hit show where your salary goes up with each passing season. So I passed her, and Mark Addy got gored by the boar instead.”

Cox also revealed that he turned down a supporting role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the Governor, who ended up being played by Jonathan Pryce, and also had a few choice words for star Johnny Depp. “The guy who ran Pirates was Gore Verbinski, who I did The Ring with, and he’s a lovely guy, but I think I wiped my notebook by turning down the Governor,” Cox admitted. “It would have been an investment of money, but of all the parts of that movie it was the most thankless, plus I would have ended up making it movie after movie and missed out on all the other good things I did. «

“Another thing with Pirates of the Caribbean is that it’s very much a ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, while I’m sure he’s likable, is so over the top, so overrated,” Cox wrote. “I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come in with hands like that and pale makeup and scars on your face, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, it has done even less. But people love him. Or they loved him. They don’t love him as much these days, of course.”