NFL Playoffs 2022 Betting Prediction – Raiders vs Bengals

The moment of truth has arrived and we are in the Postseason. Do you want to bet on this Wild Card round game? Here is the NFL Playoffs 2022 betting forecast for the Raiders vs Bengals.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5, 48)

The Raiders somehow miraculously made the playoffs after a season filled with stumbles, drama, distractions and layoffs. Plus, here they are in what may be one of the most “winnable” matchups of the round. Note: I’m not saying the Bengals are an easy team, far from it (they have a highly explosive offense, and Joe Burrow has taken a giant step toward becoming a great QB), but with their defensive line, they can pressure you without the need for a blitz.

To compensate, there are some complications for these Raiders: the trip:

It will be a long trip from Las Vegas to Cincinnati.

Rest days: The Raiders played on Sunday Night Football, so they have less time to rest and prepare,

The week 18 game was exhausting and highly emotional.

Cold weather is expected in Cincinnati, and we know it’s not the most comfortable for Derek Carr.

Conclusions:

I have a lot of points against the Raiders, but in favor is the fact that they’ve overcome so many problems (and know it), plus Burrow is a great QB against the blitz and the Raiders don’t need him. Since there are so many pros and cons, I’m going to go with the trend as tilt: In the short spread matches in Wild Card week, they tend to cover the underdogs.

PICK(Tilt): Raiders +5.5

This is the NFL Playoffs 2022 Betting Tip – Raiders vs Bengals. Who are you going with in this game? We read you in the comments under this article and on our social networks.