Necaxa vs Rayados: Summary, Goals and Videos

A striped walk in Aguascalientes. Monterey he thrashed walking 0-4 to Necaxa which confirmed that he will have many comolications this tournament.

The difference between the campuses of scratched and the Rayos was abysmal, without putting the accelerator fully, those of the Sultana del Norte overwhelmed the hydro-warm team that already played without Alexander Zendejas, his best element who has already traveled to Mexico City to report with America.

Rogelio Funes Mori, Maxi Meza, Duvan Zapata and Jesus Gallardo they were the authors of so many from Monterrey that from the first minutes of the first half opened the scoring taking advantage of the facilities of the locals.

The match was so generous for Rayados that Javier Aguirre began to move his pieces to give activity to various elements of his bench, including Luis Romo, who was able to debut with his new team.

On the other side, after the third goal, Pablo Guede showed a resigned face because despite modifying his approach, he does not have the raw material to build competitive matches.

Now the Rayos will prepare their visit to the Comarca Lagunera, a visit that looks complicated, while Rayados will receive Cruz Azul to say goodbye and start their trip to the United Arab Emirates to face the challenge of the Club World Cup.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: NECAXA: ALFREDO MORENO’S SON WAS AMBASSADOR OF THE MX LEAGUE IN A MATCH AGAINST RAYADOS