Most outstanding Culture, Film and Television News of the week from January 09 to 15, 2022 – Radio Super Popayán

At Radio Super Popayán we also have a space for the most important national and international culture, film and television news from the week of January 9 to 15, 2022.

Encanto won the ‘Golden Globe’ award for best animated film

Last Sunday, January 9, the 79th edition of the ‘golden globes’ awards was held, in which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in charge of delivering these awards, announced the winners in a ceremony through networks and YouTube, since there was no televised broadcast since the NBC network refused to broadcast the awards due to the accusations of corruption and racism that these awards have faced in recent years. The good news is that the Disney movie, Encanto, inspired by the culture, landscapes and customs of Colombia, won one of the most important awards of the night, the award for best animated film. It should be remembered that ‘Encanto’ faced other important films in the animated industry such as ‘Luca’ and ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’. This means that ‘Charm’ could be very close to being officially nominated for an Oscar and winning the most important award in the film industry.

Colombian television began this 2022 betting on stories based on plots and characters from popular music

On the one hand, Caracol Televisión successfully premiered this week the 60-episode series based on the life of singer Arelys Henao, a shocking story that originates in the context of the Colombian armed conflict and that aims to show the strength of the Colombian woman for getting ahead and fulfilling her dreams. On the other hand, the RCN channel is preparing to premiere its new fictional telenovela starring the singer Pipe Bueno, a more romantic story, which will have popular music in the background.

Curious fact: The renowned urban music singer, Bad Bunny, loved by many but also hated by others, has had a successful career in recent years, a career that has led him to have more than 35 million followers on Instagram alone. Bad Bunny has become a figure and a world reference for the new generations. The curious thing is that the Puerto Rican singer opened his profile on the tik tok platform, and in less than a month, he has already reached figures that exceed 10 million followers.

The streaming platform ‘Amazon prime Video’ confirmed the premiere of the documentary series on the Colombian national team, a documentary that will reveal unpublished images of the soccer players that reveal the intimacy in the dressing rooms, the tense situations and the overflowing emotions of the members of the Colombian National Team. The documentary series will premiere in our country on January 28, will be narrated by Maluma, and can be seen in 240 countries.

The Oscar Awards will once again have an official presenter

The 94th edition of the Oscars, the most important in the film industry, will be held on March 27 in Los Angeles, California, and this year, they will once again have a main presenter, something that has not happened since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel held the reins of the ceremony. It should be remembered that the official nominees for the Oscar Awards will be announced on February 8, the day on which we will also know if the film Encanto, inspired by Colombia, manages to join the group of possible winners.

What are the audiovisual productions that are leading or trending on television, digital platforms and cinema?

In the colombian television, the three most watched programs of the week were, the program ‘My name is’ in first place, the premiere of the bioseries ‘Arelys Henao I sing to not cry’ in second place, and ‘noticias caracol de las 7pm’ in the third place.

In Netflix The Colombian telenovelas ‘coffee with the aroma of a woman’, ‘new rich new poor’, and the movie ‘Impúdica’ are trending.

In Disney+ The animated film inspired by Colombia: ‘Encanto’, and the film from the Marvel universe: ‘Eternals’ are trending.

In the cinema listings Two premieres stand out: the horror film ‘Scream’, and the drama and horror film ‘contagion on the high seas’.

Fun facts: The Colombian women Sofia Vergara She remains one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, earning more than $43 million a year. On the other hand, how much television does a person watch throughout his life? According to data from various studies, a person, on average, watches a total of 8 continuous years of television throughout his life.

