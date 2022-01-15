Katy Perry goes for XL hair in her video When I’m Gone

The presentation you had Katy Perry in the Super Bowl, with that arrival on a giant lion with geometric cuts, it will always remain in our memory. For the second time he returns to the stadiums, but now to the National University Football Championship, to present his single ‘When I Am Gone’, in collaboration with the Swedish DJ, Alesso.

The ever changing style of Katy Perry keep betting on one long black hair, just as he wears it in this new video clip that he also shared on his Instagram account. Who has also been platinum blonde, chestnut and redhead numerous times, has found in jet black and XL format your best alternative to start a new year. This is one of the most relevant bets in terms of hair trends.

Katy Perry is pure inspiration to wear a mane in XL format

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Sheathed in a bodysuit black, corset with baggy pants, and, later, in a beige minidress covered in rhinestones, Katy Perry bows to one of the trendy haircuts by 2022. If you don’t recognize yourself in the Bob to the chin, the curtain bangs or the mullets, you should know that here is an alternative to show off your hair in all its splendor.

The interpreter of ‘Smile’ He had long hair that reached halfway down his back. Combed with a line in the middle, it fell freely favoring a broken texture, endowed with movement thanks to long layers which started towards the middle of the extension. It is a timeless bet that now includes this detail to stick to the trends with an air of ninety-two thousand that we seek so much.