‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Shares First Look at DeWanda Wise’s New Character on Twitter

U.S.- Jurassic World Dominion has revealed a first look at the star of She’s Gotta Have It in the next blockbuster, sharing a photo of DeWanda Wise in character on social networks. In the shot, the actress is next to Owen Grady from Chris Pratt’swielding a taser, facing an unseen but presumably prehistoric enemy.

