‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Shares First Look at DeWanda Wise’s New Character on Twitter

U.S.- Jurassic World Dominion has revealed a first look at the star of She’s Gotta Have It in the next blockbuster, sharing a photo of DeWanda Wise in character on social networks. In the shot, the actress is next to Owen Grady from Chris Pratt’swielding a taser, facing an unseen but presumably prehistoric enemy.

Hot, fierce and ready for a fight,” reads the tweet from the film’s official Twitter account. “Welcome to the party DeWanda Wise

Wise’s character name, or indeed any details about her, have yet to be revealed.

However, we do know that the next film takes place four years after Fallen Kingdom 2018, by which time dinosaurs have spread throughout the world and live among humans, with Claire Dearing of Owen and Bryce DallasHoward trying to protect them.

Dominion takes place all over the world, across many different environments: desert, urban, wilderness, snow,” director Colin Trevorrow recently joked to EW. It’s exciting to see these creatures navigate environments they weren’t built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they’re here!

The sixth entry in the Jurassic franchise also brings back Sam Neill, Laura Dern Y Jeff Goldblum, bringing them together on screen for the first time since the original 1993 Jurassic Park film. Trevorrow promises the three will get “as much screen time as Chris and Bryce”, serving as “main characters from start to finish”. Jurassic World Dominion will be released in theaters on June 10.