Johan Vásquez is left without a coach, Shevchenko is fired

Rome Italy. The Genoa, where the Mexican defender plays John Vasquez, fired this Saturday the Ukrainian technical director Andriy Shevchenko after less than two months in charge, in which he only obtained three units in nine games and left the Italian team in penultimate place in the A series, five points from permanence.

“The Genoa CFC communicates that the technician Andriy Shevchenko he was removed from office. The club thanks the coach and his coaching staff for the work carried out with commitment in these months”, published by the Genoese club.

The management of the first team was handed over to Frenchman Abdulay Konko, as interim coach.

Shevchenko, a former Ukrainian coach, is the second player fired by the Genoa this season, after the Italian Davide Ballardini.

The former Ukrainian star paid for the poor results achieved with Genoa, with whom he only added three draws and only scored three goals in nine games.

He was also eliminated in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup by AC Milan.

Italy will postpone Serie A matches if clubs have 9 positives

On the other hand, the Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) that advises the Italian Government during the pandemic approved a new protocol that plans to postpone the football matches of the

A series

If a club registers more than 35% positives in the squad, that is, nine infected.

With this decision, the CTS gives its approval to the agreement reached last Wednesday at the conference between the Government and the Italian regions with the aim of creating “safe and shared” rules.

In that meeting, in which the directors of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and the Liga A series, new regulations were developed to give “certainty to the continuation of sports activities” under equal conditions.

The new protocol establishes that if a sports club registers more than 35% positives in its squad, which in the case of football would be 9 out of 25 players, the match will be postponed.

Positive players must remain in isolation, monitored and controlled according to the legislation.

On the other hand, negative players but in close contact with positive players must undergo a coronavirus test in the following five days and wear the Ffp2 mask, except when they play sports.

With information from EFE