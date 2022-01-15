Jennifer Aniston shows her natural hair on the nets What a change!

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In the nineties when the series premiered friends, we all wanted to have hair like Jennifer Aniston. His cut in layers or layers She became so popular that she called herself “the Rachel” and since then, her hair has always set the trend.

Lately, we always see her with a divine straightening, but the 52-year-old actress just reminded her fans of her true natural texture. In a selfie on Instagram without makeup, Aniston was seen enjoying her wavy and full of volume hair. “Okay humidity… 🥵😵‍💫⁣ Come on… 👊🏼💪🏼 @lolavie,” she captioned the photo.

She credited her new line of hair products, LolaVie, which she launched in September, for helping to combat the humidity in Hawaii, where she’s filming a movie with Adam Sandler.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress revealed that she has always struggled with her curls, but is learning how to take care of them. “There is not a hair on my head that is doing the same. My hair has always been a problem for me, since I was a child,” she explained. “It has always been a problem to take care of it and keep it healthy. It feels very organic for me to face a hair product.”

We hope to see the actress trying out new hairstyles and styles with her product line very soon.

