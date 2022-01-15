How is Vivienne today, the little-known daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who experienced physical changes

It was July 12, 2008 and the twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt were born, the result of the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. From the first moment, they were present in the main covers of magazines and in the most successful television programs in the world.

They are currently 13 years old and Vivienne is one of those who experienced the most changes. She is the youngest of the family, Shiloh’s younger sister who bears a great resemblance to her mother, with whom she has a very affectionate relationship.

At one point it was rumored that Shiloh wanted to transform into a man, but it was later denied. It is believed that Vivienne approached her older sister to imitate her in the way she dressed.

This is what the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie looks like.

If we see images from a few years ago and compare them with the present, we notice a clear evolution in his image and especially in his attitude. It is evident in the clothes he chooses: he went from showing himself in a sweet way to wearing much more manly clothes.

It seems that Shiloh is not the only daughter who feels comfortable looking like a man and now the couple of actors also respected Vivienne’s decision. In general, parents tend to accept what makes their children happy and this was no exception.

Some will remember Vivienne for her appearance in “Maleficent”, the Disney movie in which she stars Angelina Jolie. There she had the opportunity to act alongside her mother and was the first of her six siblings to appear on the big screen in Hollywood.

Her debut was playing Aurora, the young princess that Elle Fanning embodies in another age. Let us remember that the story is inspired by the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty but approached in a different way, focusing on the evil witch and the reasons that led her to become one of the most feared villains in cinema.

