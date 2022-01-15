‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’: Selena Gomez Remembers Andy Samberg Deflecting ‘Weird Questions’ For Her

Next question. In the past, when things have gotten awkward during Hotel Transylvania press trips is Andy Samberg who has acted as a buffer for Selena Gomez. In fact, it became a bonding moment for the actors who have starred in the hit animated franchise since 2012.

Selena Gomez is usually talkative during interviews.

Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Having spent most of his life in the spotlight, first in barney and friends Y Wizards of Waverly Place and now in Only murders in the buildingGómez has a lot of experience giving interviews.

He’s done everything from radio and print to talk shows. Through it all, the Grammy nominee has answered all sorts of questions. Whether it’s about his latest album, movie, or personal life, he’s opened up.

The singer and actress has a history of being forthcoming about her love life. Most notably, her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, which ended for good in 2018. Gomez opened up about the split afterward.

She also spoke candidly about mental health, why she chose to take a break from social media (Gomez’s Instagram password is a mystery even to her), and more.

Gómez remembers Samberg making her feel ‘very comfortable’ during the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ press conferences

Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg and David Spade with the director of ‘Hotel Transylvania’, Genndy Tartakovsky | Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Over the years, after what are probably thousands of interviews, Gomez has endured some awkward moments. While promoting the final Hotel Transylvania film, Gomez and Samberg reflected on their early days playing Mavis and Johnny.

When asked what they bonded over after they met while promoting the first installment, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer recalled that Samberg helped her answer “strange” questions.

“Andy was very sweet. He was a bit finicky back then and he made me laugh,” Gomez told USA Today in January 2022. “And when weird questions came up, he would go off the rails and be very nice.”

“I remember feeling very comfortable, like, ‘This is fun,'” she added.

Samberg, who ended the NBC sitcom brooklyn nine nine in 2021, he chimed in and said he’d rather not be in Gomez’s shoes.

“It is interesting to do press with Selena. She gets a completely different variety of questions than I do,” he said. “It has been fascinating for me to watch. She handles it very gracefully, but man, I wouldn’t change it.”

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ is the end of an era for actors

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ldBroBrV6Fg?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Although Samberg jokingly referred to Mavis and Johnny as a “good on-screen couple,” it’s time for him and Gomez to say goodbye to the characters.

Samberg is not seeing the Hotel Transylvania movies, or any other animated movies like Coconut, Charm, Y vaiana for the 4-year-old daughter he shares with his wife, musician Joanna Newsom.

As for Gomez, she described the end of the franchise as “very strange” after it was a fixture in her 20s. “Especially for me, in my 20s and now turning 30, it’s very interesting to have grown up with this character,” he said.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting January 14, 2022.

RELATED: Selena Gomez revealed what Bill Murray whispered to her at the Cannes Film Festival