Genoa, by Johan Vásquez, fires Shevchenko after adding 3 points in 9 games

The Ukrainian Andriy Shevchenko did not get good results with Genoa and the Serie A club, which has the Mexican Johan Vásquez, decided to reveal him from his position

Genoa, where the Mexican Johan Vázquez plays, fired the Ukrainian coach this Saturday Andriy Shevchenko after less than two months in charge, in which he only added three points in nine games and left the club in penultimate place in Serie A, five points from permanence.

EFE/EPA/Mike Hewitt

“Genoa CFC announces that coach Andriy Shevchenko has been dismissed from his post. The club thanks the coach and his coaching staff for the work carried out with commitment in these months“, reads the club’s note.

The management of the first team was handed over to Frenchman Abdulay Konko, as interim coach.

Shevchenko, a former Ukrainian coach, is the second player fired by Genoa this season, after the Italian Davide Ballardini.

The Ukrainian paid for the poor results achieved with the Genoese club, with which he only added three draws and only scored three goals in nine games.

He was also eliminated by Milan in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup.