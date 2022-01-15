Fortnite: Ariana Grande skin now available; price and contents

With the change of the store from August 5, 2021 at 02:00 CEST, the skin ariana grande finally got to fortnite battle royale. Here we show you how it is skin of the Season 7 of battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 What is your price, and that content brings:

Fortnite: this is the Ariana Grande skin; how to get it

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the ariana grande items They arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on August 5. At the time we write this news, all these objects appear in the “Ariana Grande” of the store:

Both the Ariana Grande skin and its accessories appear in the “Ariana Grande” section of the store

These are all Ariana Grande items available in Fortnite, along with their prices in paVos:

Ariana Grande Bundle (includes the Ariana Grande skin, the Piggy Smallz backpacking accessory, the 7 Carat Mallet harvesting tool, the Sweetened Wakes hang glider, and the Floticorn emote): 2,800 V-Bucks

Skin Ariana Grande + Piggy Smallz Backpacking Accessory : 2,000 paVos

+ : 2,000 paVos Gathering Tool 7 Carat Mallet : 800 paVos

: 800 paVos Hang glider Sweetened Wakes : 1,200 bucks

: 1,200 bucks Floticorn Gesture: 500 V-Bucks

A close look at the Ariana Grande skin and its two different styles

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

These objects are bought with paVos , a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The exchange rate is currently around €7.99 per 1,000 paVos .

, a virtual currency that we buy with real money. . Both this skin and its accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . It is possible that they will return to the store later, although nobody knows when.

. It is possible that they will return to the store later, although nobody knows when. We can use accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes, but We can only use the skin in Battle Royale and Creative modes, not in Save the World .

. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

