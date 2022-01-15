First look at Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana offers a glimpse of Gamora’s next appearance with a photo of the actor undergoing makeup and prosthetics.

Zoe Saldana posted on her social networks for her fans a sneak preview of what’s to come in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with a photo from the set showing her in the process of makeup and prosthetics.

In addition to reprising her role as Gamora in Guardians 3, Saldana will reprise her role as Neytiri of the blue-hued Na’vi aliens in James Cameron’s Avatar 2.

The original Gamora who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, and was later replaced by her past in Avengers: Endgame. This new Gamora, with no memory of her alternate future self’s time with the Guardians or blossoming romance with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), walked alone from the battlefield after Thanos’ final defeat.

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 began filming in late 2021 on November 8 and will wrap in April 2022. Part three will portray the rest of the Guardians’ search for Gamora, but only after they take a detour with Thor (Chris Hemsworth). in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023.