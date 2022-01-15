Deliver results of admission to Medicine

The results of the EXANI II exam were opened, for admission to the General Physician Degree, Fresnillo Campus.

The rector of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), Rubén de Jesús Ibarra Reyes stressed that, like the previous semester, five more spaces will be provided for applicants, so there will be 75 young people accepted.

In the same way, he stated that the common trunk will be opened, which is an effort to provide coverage to students who seek a space in the university to continue training.

When delivering the results, Ceneval’s deputy director of Qualifications, Juan de Dios Samperio Sánchez, thanked them for making them participate in this transparency process.

The packages and USB sticks were delivered to the notary public Jaime Arturo Casas Madero, who proceeded to open them.

It should be noted that the exam was carried out on December 15, 2021 and 153 young people applied. The lists with the results will be reported on the page of the UAZ and the Health Sciences Area, as well as that of Human Medicine.