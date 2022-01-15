Cut chains of contagion: these face masks you must use, reveals IMSS

Dr. Adrián Bernardo Rodríguez Pacheco, coordinator of Prevention and Health Care of the IMSS Chihuahua, stated that there are several kinds of masks: standard, surgical, three-layer and highly effective.

Three-layer face mask: It is the widely known one that has folds and a wire to adjust it to the nose and face. It is usually sky blue. Effectiveness: 80%.

Warning: “If these become wrinkled or lose their starting characteristics, they must be discarded. It is not recommended to put alcohol or any substance to eliminate microorganisms because they get wet and at that time they are no longer safe.

High efficiency face mask: There are masks on the market N95, KN95 and KF94. They are usually white. They seal the face to cover every possible space and prevent the virus from entering. effectiveness of 98%.

Warning: It is recommended to use them for a period not exceeding 24 hours.

He stated that all face masks must change and discard in case they get wet, damaged or dirty.

The ones that don’t work against COVID-19.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus made COVID-19 the most contagious disease on the planet, even above measles, so not all face masks work the same.

He noted that the cloth face masks (cotton, polyester, lycra or nylon) “are not recommended with the coronavirus, since they do not have adequate filtering capacity for viruses and bacteria.”

He said that “the important thing about a face mask is that it does not let particles with dimensions greater than five microns pass into our system.”

Stop the infections.

“The population is reminded that although the use of face masks is very important to avoid contagion, its use is complementary to other essential preventive measures, such as hand washing and social distancing,” said the doctor.

Finally, the coordinator adds that “even with the use of masks, we have to respect social distancing (minimum of 1.5 meters between people), ventilation of spaces and correct and constant hand hygiene.”

