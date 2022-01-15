Coutinho debuts with a goal in the tie against Aston Villa

London England. Great debut for Phillipe Coutinho with the Aston-Villa to bring Steven Gerrard’s side to a draw against Man Utd by a score of 2-2 in a match corresponding to day 22 of the PremierLeague.

Robot will serve food at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

the brazilian Coutinho was decisive. The former player of

Barcelona

he entered the field of play in the 67th minute, in place of Morgan Sanson, with the score 0-2 and with a goal and an assist he gave his new team a point.

Everything changed since Coutinho He entered the field and revolutionized the match. Until then, it was the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes who took center stage with two goals.

Man Utd, who lost to Wolverhampton last day, could not channel his way. Without Cristiano Ronaldo, injured, it was Bruno Fernandes who assumed the leadership of the “Red Devils”.

Manchester United formed at the start with David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Rafael Varane, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga, and Edinson Cavani. He took advantage after six minutes thanks to a huge mistake by the goalkeeper, the Argentine Emiliano Martínez. The South American goalkeeper missed an uncomplicated long shot from Bruno Fernandes and slipped into the goal for 0-1.

REUTERS

The match was under the control of the visitors. the box of Gerrard he had no reaction. And in the second half, Manchester United extended their lead (0-2) on a Fred steal that Fernandes crossed. The Portuguese did not forgive.

In five minutes Coutinho saves Aston Villa

Shortly after Coutinho jumped onto the field. Gerrard turned to the South American instead of Sanson. It didn’t take long Aston-Villa in noticing the presence of the Brazilian. In five minutes the situation changed.

It was in the 77th minute when a play by the former culé player ended with a pass to Jacob Ramsey who shot David De Gea. In minute 82, it was the Brazilian himself who pushed a Ramsey cross into the net at the second post.

Villa Park exploded and surrendered to Coutinho. The party opened. It was a back and forth with options for both. Rangnick turned to Jesse Lingard and Dutchman Danny Van de Beck but it was no solution.

The tie does not serve Man Utd, which accumulates two games without winning and is still out of the European positions. It stimulates, however, Aston Villa who had two defeats in a row. He dodged the third thanks to Coutinho, Villa Park’s new idol.

With information from EFE