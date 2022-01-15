Cinema Tuesday at the Ateneo Ferrolano. “Classic Film Series” – Galicia Ártabra Digital

The Ferrolano Athenaeum, offers Movie Tuesday. «Classic Film Cycle» which will take place during the months of January and February, at 7:00 p.m. of the current year 2022. The broadcasts will be the following:

Tuesday, January 18 “Farewell to arms”

Year 1932 Duration 78 min. Country USA Director Frank Borzage GéBlack: Drama

Cast: Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper, Adolphe Menjou, Mary Philips, Jack La Rue, Blanche Friderici, Mary Forbes, Gilbert Emery

Synopsis: First World War (1914-1918). First adaptation of the homonymous novel by Ernest Hemingway. Before the United States enters the war in 1917, Frederick, an American journalist, enlists as a volunteer in the Italian Ambulance Corps in order to closely follow events. After receiving an injury, he enters a hospital and falls in love with Catherine, a British nurse.

Tuesday, January 25 “The Shop of Horrors”

Year 1960 Duration 72 min. Country USA Director Roger Corman Genre: Horror Comedy

Cast: Jonathan Haze, Mel Welles, Jackie Joseph, Dick Miller, Myrtle Vail, Leola Wendorff, Jack Nicholson, Tammy Windsor, Toby Michaels, Leola Wendorff, Lynn Storey

Synopsis: Seymour Krelboin (Jonathan Haze), a young florist clerk, is in love with his partner Audrie (Jackie Joseph), but she dates a sadistic dentist. One day, just after a strange eclipse, he buys a strange plant, which he names Audrie II. The plant grows quickly, thanks to Seymour providing it with the food it needs, and it becomes a spectacular specimen, a true attraction for the city.

Tuesday, February 1 “He strange”

Year 1946 Duration 94 min. Country USA Director Orson Welles Genre: Drama

Cast: Edward G. Robinson, Loretta Young, Orson Welles, Philip Merivale, Richard Long, Konstantin Shayne, Billy House, Martha Wentworth, Byron Keith, Ethan Laidlaw, Ruth Lee, Pietro Sosso, Isabel O’Madigan, Erskine Sanford, Rebel Randall

Synopsis: Wilson, a war crimes commission agent, is searching for Franz Kindler, one of the masterminds of the Nazi death camps, who managed to escape without leaving any traces. Following the trail of an old comrade of Kindler’s, he arrives in Harper, Connecticut, where he is assassinated before being able to identify the fugitive. The only clue that remains is the Nazi criminal’s fascination with antique clocks.

Tuesday, February 8 “The mockery of the devil”

Year 1953 Duration 89 min. Country USA Director John Huston Genre: Adventure

Cast: Humphrey Bogart, Gina Lollobrigida, Jennifer Jones, Robert Morley, Peter Lorre, Edward Underdown, Ivor Barnard, Marco Tulli

Synopsis: Four swindlers arrive at a small Italian port traveling in the company of an American couple (Billy and María) who serve as their cover. While they wait for the repair of the ship that will take them to Africa, they explain to Billy the real reason for the trip: to acquire some land rich in uranium. During their stay in the town, Billy and María meet another North American couple, whose allusions to uranium deposits make the adventurers suspect that their project is in danger.

Tuesday February 15 “New Moon”

Year 1940 Duration 92 min. Country USA Director John Huston Genre: Comedy

Cast: Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, Ralph Bellamy, Gene Lockhart, Porter Hall, Ernest Truex, Cliff Edwards, Clarence Kolb, Roscoe Karns, Frank Jenks, Regis Toomey, Abner Biberman, Frank Orth

Synopsis: Hildy Johnson, the top reporter for the Morning Post newspaper, announces that she is leaving journalism to marry and start a family. But Walter Burns, the publisher of the newspaper and Hildy’s ex-husband, is not willing to accept it, so he uses all kinds of tricks to keep her at the newspaper.

Tuesday, February 22 “Captain Kidd”

Year 1945 Duration 88 min. Country USA Director Rowland V. Lee Genre: Adventure

Cast: Charles Laughton, Randolph Scott, Barbara Britton, John Carradine, Gilbert Roland, John Qualen, Sheldon Leonard, William Farnum, Henry Daniell, Reginald Owen

Synopsis: In 1699, Captain Kidd, a ruthless pirate, manages to trick the king into providing him with an escort for a ship full of treasures that sailed from India. The crew is made up of ex-prisoners, including Orange Povey, whom Kidd had long ago abandoned on a reef and hoped never to see again.