Check if your WiFi is being stolen with these simple applications

WiFi networks have become a potpourri of connected devices. Phones, tablets, televisions, smart plugs and light bulbs, home appliances, robot vacuum cleaners… It is not easy to know how many devices have you connected to your Wi-Fi. That without taking into account possible intruders who access your network without permission. How to detect them?

Thanks to the apps that scan networks we can see at a glance what devices you have connected to your WiFi network, organize them better and, why not, identify WiFi thieves to block them from the network. You can use them from your own smartphone and run an analysis in seconds.

If you want to know your WiFi network better without having to go to the router, we offer you a selection of mobile apps that you can install on iPhone and Android. With them, your connected devices will appear reflected in a list so you can manage them better and block those you don’t want on your network.

finger

First of all, finger. A veteran network scanner that has gotten much better over the years. First of all, it will help you analyze the devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network where your smartphone is connected. It works with iPhone and Android but also on Windows and macOS.

You will see the detected devices, their local IP and, in some cases, the model and/or manufacturer of the device as well as its MAC. Entering in the tab of each device you will see more information related to each device. So you can differentiate between your connected devices and unknown devices.

But finger can do much more. To start with, check your WiFi network’s internet speed and latency. Perform analysis of NetBIOS, UPnP, SNMP, Bonjour and other connections and standards. Scan ports, look up DNS, etc.

Network Analyzer

Another good combo of tools to analyze networks is Network Analyzer, an app for iPhone and Android that is useful for everything related to who is connected to your WiFi. Analyze the speed, scan the ports…

For what concerns us, this app allows view connected devices to the local Wi-Fi network. Specifically, you will see a list of local IP addresses, device names and/or manufacturers, MAC addresses and other information of interest that you will find in their technical sheets individual.

Network Analyzer It can also be useful to analyze all the nearby Wi-Fi networks to find out which one is the most optimal, detect incompatibilities and/or find out if your connection is secure.

Wi-Fiman

Although its star function is to analyze the speed of your WiFi connection and the ping, Wi-Fiman is a mobile app that will allow you to learn more about your wireless network. That is, it will show you a list of connected devices to the same WiFi network where you have connected your iPhone or Android phone.

Along with the speed, you will get complete information about your WiFi network: security level, channel and distance, clients connected to the network… and in the connected devices section, you will see them organized and classified. Also, you will have a technical sheet of each including useful data such as IP or MAC address.

Wi-Fiman It is also used to create signal maps and thus find the best channels to obtain all the available WiFi signal or places to place your router or WiFi amplifiers.

WeeNet

Exclusive for Android, WeeNet analyze your WiFi networks in various ways. It supports NetBios, UPnP, Bonjour, Ping, TraceRoute, WHOIS, and DNS, among other protocols.

As far as we are concerned, this app can analyze the network itself, find nearby Wi-Fi networks and/or show you the list of devices connected to the same WiFi network that you have your phone connected to. So you will see their network names, IP addresses and other data of interest if you access their technical sheets.

Ultimately, with WeeNet find the best place to place your WiFi network, detect all connected devices and finally find intruders and WiFi thieves to block them from your router.