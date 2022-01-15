Billie Eilish reveals the hidden reference in her song No Time to Die

A few days before the release of the long-awaited new installment of the new James Bond movie, singer Billie Eilish spoke exclusively for the new episode of “No Time To Die : The Official James Bond Podcast”, Billie Eilish talks about the soundtrack to the film and how he struck a balance between finding his own twist but also “honoring Bond, the songs of the past and the original guitar riff”.

During the fourth episode of the podcast, one of the most special topics within the Bond movie universe is touched on: music.

Finneas O’Connell, producer and brother of Billie Eilish indicated that they really wanted to be part of the films for everything it means: “The Bond songs are so great, the franchise is so great, the music is so great; We wanted to be a part of that.”

The song created by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas under the production of Finneas himself and Stephen Lipson with the guitar of Johnny Marr and the orchestral arrangements of Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley had a small tribute to the original Bond so subtle that perhaps no one had noticed bill.

During the podcast, the artist indicated that in London, where they recorded the song, two versions were made with and without reference: “There was a conversion without it, and then we put it back.”

“You can’t do a Bond song without it sounding like a Bond song. So if you listen carefully you can enjoy a brief sound of the original Bond at the beginning of the second verse, “said the singer to the official podcast of the Bond franchise.

Billie Eilish indicated that she and her brother watched the Daniel Craig Bond movies including “Skyfall” as a refresher while musically, they listened to songs including Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” from the Bond movie in order to get to the final version that makes a clear reference: «It is very subtle and has many echoes. We decided to do it and include it. We recorded it in London and there was a version with and a version without. Finally Johnny played it on his guitar and we decided to call it quits. It has some touches that will fry your brain. It’s exactly what the song needed right there.”

The film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, also spoke about what makes a good Bond song: “It’s so hard to say. If there was a magic formula, everyone would do it. I think a good Bond song kind of reflects the era, but also the movie emotionally steers the audience to the right kind of expectation about what the rights experience, but it can also operate on its own on the radios and the iPods of the persons. A great Bond song is one that people can’t forget.”

When is “No time to die” released?

It will be next September 30th No time to die will hit theaters and fans will be able to enjoy the new installment of the James Bond agent.