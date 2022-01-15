◉ Results HERE in the Santander Lottery

All the results and numbers that fell TODAY in the Santander Lottery were published in this note with the culmination of Draw No. 4844. Find out who won the prizes and dry millionaires tonight.

This game takes place every Friday at the same time and has an excellent prize plan. As for the jackpot, this will be weekly from 7,200 million pesos.

In addition, there are different smaller prizes for those who have matched some numbers, although not all. The total money to be distributed is 21,038 million pesos.

The body in charge of drawing the numbers of the Santander Lottery in Colombia has a policy of total transparency to avoid any type of suspicion about its draws. For this reason, it leaves users with several methods to contact them, which you can find in their official Web site.

This draw takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. However, on rare occasions it can be done another day. To see ONLINE the drawing schedule you can CLICK HERE.