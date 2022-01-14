When Cameron Diaz danced on a Ferrari F8 Spider

The American actress seduced Javier Bardem on a model of the Italian brand that amounts to 370 thousand dollars. Scroll and watch the video of the full scene.

The Counselor, or the Crime Lawyer, It premiered in theaters in 2013 and caused a stir from the beginning. With Riley Scott at the controls, and a cast led by Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Cameron Diaz, the additives were enough to run to see it; and if you add to that the majesty of a Ferrari F8 Spider, success was assured from day one.

This is how Bardem’s face looked when he saw Cameron Diaz dance on the Ferrari (joyreactor.com)

And it was this model of the Italian brand that took all the spotlight in the film for a scene that stars with Cameron Diaz. Halfway through the film, the American actress climbs onto the hood of the yellow convertible to seduce a Javier Bardem who is stunned by the sensual movements of the blonde born in California.

“I’m going to have sex on your car”

Díaz tells the Spanish actor before starting the sequence that left more than one with their mouths open. The Ferrari Spider F8 on the scene is valued at $370,000 and is a variation of the F8 Tribute. This model uses a metal roof that takes only 14 seconds to open or close.

This was the F8 Spider on which Cameron Diaz danced and it is valued at 370 thousand dollars (www.shutterstock.com)

The F8 Spider also houses a 3.9 V8 Twin-Turbo engine that develops 720 hp of maximum power. 2.9 seconds is the time it takes to go from 0-100 km/h and reach a top speed of 340 km/h. “In the end I had to sell it. One is not prepared for that”Bardem said resignedly when he told the story to Fassbender. Logical, you can’t get into a car that ‘has been’ with your girlfriend.

