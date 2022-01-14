what the competition of Uber and DiDi offers and why it aims to be the third best option as a transport app

A few days ago, Lyft, a mobility company that only operates in U.S Y Canada, published 25 jobs for Mexico in Linkedin; are vacancies for Mexico City and Guadalajara, which suggests that the California startup is about to open its market in the country.

in January 2021, LyftEngineering, the Lyft engineering blog, announced the launch of a new office in CDMX, the first Latin American office of the company, but they clarified that, at that time, there were no plans immediate to offer shared rides in Mexico.

“CDMX engineers are working hand in hand with US-based teams and leaders to solve complex problems and bring more innovation to our product lines.”

But nowAmong the positions sought on Linkedin are: software engineer, infrastructure operations engineer, security engineer, data engineer, among others.

Others job offers They are: Customer Experience Associate, Recruiting Coordinator, Workforce Management Lead, and Real Time Specialist.





If Lyft starts operating in Mexico, it will compete against Uber, Didi, Cabify Y Beat. However, Lyft has not made any official announcement about its arrival in the country.

Who is Lyft?

Lyft’s story began in 2007, when Logan Green started a company called Zimrid to offer long distance carpools between college campuses.

It was until 2012 that Lyft was launched (three years after Uber) in San Francisco, California, by Green and his now partner John Zimmer. However, in its beginnings it was a Zimride service and not a company; offered short-distance carpools.





The Lyft brand was immediately recognizable because its drivers put a few huge pink plush whiskers, the brainchild of Ethan Eyler, founder of Carstache, who sold several of the decorations to Zimmer and Green. Eyler later joined Lyft as a brand manager.

In 2013 Zimride at last renamed Lyft. The company shifts its focus to short-haul carpools, rather than longer rides for college students, and raised $60 million in its Series C venture funding round led by firm Andreessen Horowitz.

For 2014, Lyft announced plans to add 24 locations and expand to a total of 60 cities, including New York. At the time, Lyft reported that it would temporarily stop charging drivers commissions and intends to reduce customer rates by 20%.

Self-employed, international expansion and scooters

In 2016, Lyft announced a partnership with General Motors to innovate in shared trips and autonomous cars. The carmaker invested 500 million dollars in Lyft, one of the largest investments he has ever made in an outside company.





And, on the subject of freelancers, in 2017 Lyft launched its own division to work on the autonomous car development called Level 5. In that same year, the company announced plans to operate in toronto, the largest city in Canada, and this expansion marked the first move from Lyft outside the United States; it becomes the first international city in which it operates.

In 2018, Lyft launches an electric scooter sharing system in Denver, Colorado.

“Goodbye” to Level 5

In April 2021, with an agreement for the sale of $550 million, Lyft agreed to sell Level 5 to a Toyota subsidiary called Woven Planet Holdings.

Level 5 continues its operations in Palo Alto, California with its 300 employees, which will join the payroll of Woven Planet Holdings, in which there are some 1,200 collaborators.





On the other hand, Lyft did not abandon entirely the subject of autonomous drivingSo now, along with Ford, began to offer large-scale trips in autonomous vehicles with integrated technology from Argo AI (autonomous driving technology company).

Lyft VS Uber: which is better?

Although the principle of both apps is the same, in the United States they have already been various comparisons between one and the other, especially in the user experience.

Among the main differences are all the services that Uber offers, among them, in Mexico: UberX, UberXL, Uber Black, Black SUV, Assist, Transit, Flash, Flash Moto and even Cornershop to order the super.





On the other hand, Lyft services they are not so varied and in the United States they are: Lyft, Lyft XL, Lyft Lux, Lyft Line, Priority Pickup, Shared Rides and Lyft Wait and Save. It also has shared electric bikes and scooters, and food deliveries.

According to Investopedia, determining which service it’s cheaper It depends on the type of service that is taken. Based on average trip costs, Uber is cheapest with an average cost of 20 dollars in comparison with the 27 what you would spend on an average Lyft ride.

In general, Uber in other cities of the world has more services available than Lyft, however, Lyft’s philosophy from the start was make trips friendlier.





As for which is better for drivers, Go Banking Rates notes that nearly 4,300 driver reviews on Indeed give Lyft a qualification accumulated of 3.5 out of five stars. On the other hand, Uber accumulates 13,500 reviews with an average rating of 3.6 stars about five.

For now there will be what to expect if the arrival of Lyft is a fact to know what does it offer as a differentiator against Uber in Mexico, both in the user experience, but also in the form of self-employment for drivers.