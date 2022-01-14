Tobey Maguire and Robert Downey Jr. Appeared in This Movie Long Before They Were a Part of Marvel – Movie News

Once again, at Sensacine we took on the task of finding an unlikely relationship between two actors, Tobey Maguire and Robert Downey Jr. The duo shared credits in an Oscar-winning film, in which another actor from the MCU appears.

One more time, We bring you one of those notes that unites two actors in an unexpected bond. On this occasion, we will focus on Tobey Maguire, star of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy; Y Robert Downey Jr., actor who played Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, for 11 years, from his first movie (directed by Jon Favreau) to Avengers: Endgame.

The strange connection that unites these two talents is a tape, entitled young prodigies (or wonder boys, in its original title, in English). Released in 2000, the story, directed by Curtis Hanson, focuses on Professor Grady Tripp (Michael Douglas), a novelist who teaches creative writing at a college in Pittsburgh. How are you? Another actor who, in the future, also joined the MCU as Hank Pym, in Ant-Man.

Despite the apparent success he reflects in the classroom, his life is a mess: his young wife left him and is sleeping with the chancellor of the university, Sara Gaskell (Frances McDormand) who, at the same time, is the wife of the president of his academic department. One day his publisher, Terry Cabtree (Robert Downey Jr.) he arrives in the city to review the supposed novel that he has been preparing for seven years; but suddenly, he becomes interested in the play that a student, James Leer (Tobey Maguire), from Grady’s class, just finished.

‘Wunderkind’ was a box office flop, but managed to win an Oscar in 2001, thanks to a song by Bob Dylan.



Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Chabon, young prodigies was a box office flop since, according to figures compiled by Box Office Mojo, the film cost 55 million dollars and this, worldwide, raised 33 million 426 thousand 588 dollars. However, critics liked it.

9 Tobey Maguire Scandals On The Set Of Spider-Man

To the extent that, in 2001, the film received three Oscar nominations: Best Editing, Best Adaptation and Best Original Song. And what do you think? That in this last category he triumphed, all thanks to the song “Things Have Changed”, by singer-songwriter Robert Allen Zimmerman, better known as bob dylan.

Would you give this movie a chance? The story doesn’t sound bad at all, much less the talent it brings together. Sounds like a good plan for this weekend.