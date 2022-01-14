This was the original ending of Stay Close

Just look at the rankings of Netflix in the world to understand the rage behind stay closethe thriller that the platform premiered on December 31. Based on the book of the same name Harlan CobenIt is made up of 8 episodes. The production shows Meganwho about to get married is visited by the detective mike broome and begins to unravel her past in the wake of a disappearance that bears strong resemblances to a case she was involved in.

Those who have finished watching the series will have discovered that stay close has a series of unexpected revelations surrounding the murders. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s time for you to stop reading because below are central spoilers of the entire plot of this production of Netflixespecially those associated with the homicides that occur throughout this history.

Towards the end of stay closethe detective Broome discover that Ken he was stalking his girlfriend, Lorrainewith the intention of murdering her. Therefore, he runs with the idea of ​​rescuing her and when she discovers the blood in her house and thinks the worst, she finds out that in reality Lorraine She was the killer all along. During her discharge at the police station, the woman takes charge of all the homicides, including the one of Carlton Flynn. However, it will soon be revealed that he is actually the real killer of Carlton it was Dave.

The idea of ​​adding Dave as a criminal in this production was not in the original book of Coben. The decision was made by those responsible for the series of Netflix with the intention of adding an extra twist to this production that today leads the audience rankings. Currently, the series has an 89% approval rating by critics of Rotten Tomatoesalthough for the audience that number drops radically, 30 points.

The HBO Max series you must watch if you liked Stay Close

In case you’re done watching stay close and you need to see another series full of unexpected twists and crimes that must be solved, hbo max has the answer. You can play Mare of Easttownwhich for many was one of the best series of 2021. The story focuses on sea (Kate Winslet) an officer who has severe problems in her family life and an unsolved case that haunts her from her past. Suddenly, a mysterious murder will once again lead her into a spiral of anxiety to avoid one more stain on her file.