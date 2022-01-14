They design the 1st flexible OLED screen in the world 🎦

Magazine Science Advances revealed the foregoing by exhibiting the results of the respective investigation that indicates that said screen was designed thanks to 3D printing and is fully functional.

The device is based on a layer of organic materials that react to stimulation by electrical impulses, generating and emitting light, it was necessary to develop a innovative multimodal printing methodology that combines two techniques.

The interconnections, isolation and encapsulation of the components was printed by extrusion, that is, the materials were applied directly by the printer head.

On the other hand, layers of organic material, known as active layers, were spray printed, thus guaranteeing its uniformity.

They managed to print a six-layer flexible screen, which measures approximately 1.5 inches per side and has 64 pixels.

“The device showed a relatively stable emission over the 2,000 flex cycles, suggesting that 3D-printed OLEDs can potentially be used for important applications in soft electronics and wearable devices

Researchers had printed OLED screens before, but they weren’t fully functional, as the layers of organic material that convert electricity into light they were not uniform.