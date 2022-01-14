The Microsoft Store lists new Konami releases coming soon

It’s been a few weeks now Konami began withdrawing several of its classic games of the different digital stores on the market, Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD between them, but that could be close to changing. The Microsoft Store would have recently registered new content from the Japanese publisher that would soon come to Xbox consoles and even PC.

At least, that is what @ALumia_Italia assures through his Twitter profile, an account specialized in filtering movements in the Microsoft Store database. This could be related to the rumors that Konami would eventually work on remakes and remasters of various classic games from sagas such as Castlevania, Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid.

At the moment there are not too many details about it, but these movements in the Microsoft Store could refer to any type of content, either a new version of eFootball to that game in which Bloober Team works with Konami about which absolutely nothing is still known or something completely new. The Japanese have not bet on new IPs.

In any case, it is to be appreciated that the Japanese publisher has not given up making games and is willing to both revive your classic licenses, how to create new experiences. We will have to wait to see what these supposed Konami contents are about. Which Konami saga would you like to see a new installment of?