Soccer Football – Liga MX – Final – Atlas v Leon – Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico – December 12, 2021 Atlas’ Julio Furch celebrates with the trophy after winning the Liga MX REUTERS/Fernando Carranza Garcia

Mexican soccer has witnessed a large number of gunners who have pierced the nets on countless occasions. One of the men who has been most noticeable in recent seasons is Julius Furch. Contrary to what he himself expected, the Argentine shone in his time with the red and black Atlas and helped break a long title drought that afflicted the people of Guadalajara. However, in this 2022 it could also set a personal record and gain access to a select group of scorers.

Julio Furch’s goal, via penalty, which gave the Foxes the second star does not count for the statistics. However, before achieving the historic score already had a backing of scores achieved throughout his long stay in various Liga MX teams. In this Shouts Mexico Closing 2022, could break the barrier of 100 goals and join the elite led by Evanivaldo Castro Cabinho.

According to the official portal of Liga MX, since the Clausura tournament 2015, when he came to Mexican soccer with the Red Sharks of Veracruz, and until Shout Mexico Opening 2021, it was author of 94 official goals. His most prolific stage was when he defended the Club Santos Laguna shirt. In the process that spanned three and a half years, he rang the nets 57 times. Meanwhile, in two years with the Sharks he scored 30 goals.

With the help of Julián Quiñones, Furch scored six goals in the Grita México Apertura 2021 (Photo: Twitter/@golesycifras)

With the red and black of the Atlas his start was very different from what was expected. An injury on the eve of making his debut in the Guardians 2021 sidelined him for much of the semester and he barely pierced the net once. However, the following short tournament enjoyed great fluidity with the duo made up of Julián Quiñones and he scored six goals. If he repeats his performance for Clausura 2022, he will have earned a place in the history books of Mexican soccer.

The last historical character who managed to break this mark was Andre-Pierre Gignac, although the French striker received severe criticism for it. On October 18, 2019, when the Tigers visited the Red Sharks of Veracruz in the framework of the Day 14 of the Opening 2019, the game started with a scene rarely seen in Mexican soccer, that is, the protest of the Buenos Aires campus salary arrears of the directive.

When the whistle signaled the start, none of the local soccer players moved from their position. In contrast, the university students were distributed in the holes while they moved the ball. Not more than four minutes elapsed when the Bomboro was encouraged to hit the ball from three quarters of the field. When the ball crossed the goal line, the booing was immediate because, in the eyes of many, the act He lacked empathy with his fellow professionals.

André-Pierre Gignac was the last striker to enter the hundred-goal group (Photo: Daniel Becerril/REUTERS)

The leader of the group is a historical player of the Pumas of the National University, that is to say, Evanivaldo Castro Cabinho, with 312. In the same way, Carlos Hermosillo (294), Jared Borgetti (252), José Saturnino Cardozo (249), Horacio Casarin (238), Osvaldo Castro Blessed Paw (214), Luis Roberto Alves Zague (209), Adalberto López (201), Carlos Perucci (199), Sergio Lira (189), as well as Oribe Peralta (204), Alfredo Moreno (165) and Salvador Cabins (125), among others.

In 2009, Julio Furch debuted in the team Olimpo, of the Argentine Second Division. After six years, he received the opportunity to play for Veracruz, where won the MX Cup in the Clausura 2016. Later he joined the Santos Club Laguna, where he reached his best version and was crowned once, the same as Atlas at the Shout Mexico Opening 2021.

KEEP READING:

What relationship does Julio César Chávez Jr. have with Ovidio Guzmán, son of Chapo Guzmán

Who was Ismael Ramírez Cruz, the Mexican Charles Bronson and double of the Saint in the cinema

Carlos Salcedo and Yeferson Soteldo: what is known about the exchange between Tigres and Toronto FC