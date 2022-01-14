The 29 Most Amazing Celebrity Engagement Rings Of All Time

ads

When you’re an A-lister carrying a card, only the biggest, brightest diamonds will do, especially when it comes to a marriage proposal.

From elegant emerald cuts to classic round solitaires and playful pear-shaped stones, the celebrity engagement rings below prove that diamonds are forever, even if the associated marriages didn’t last.

Read on to learn more about the most memorable superstars of all time, including Mariah Carey’s 35-carat behemoth, Jay-Z’s Beyoncé’s 18-carat bauble, and Kanye West’s 15-carat Kim Kardashian stunner.

Kim Kardashian

Kanye West popped the question in 2013, presenting his beloved reality star with this 15-carat cushion-cut diamond by Lorraine Schwartz worth an estimated $2 million. Sadly, Kimye resigned in 2021, as Page Six first reported.

Elizabeth Taylor

Richard Burton presented Taylor with this astonishing 33.19-carat rock, originally known as the Krupp Diamond, on their fourth wedding anniversary in 1968. Now known as the Elizabeth Taylor Diamond, it was originally purchased for just $307,000; in 2011, the magnificent stone was sold at auction for $8.8 million.

Mariah Carey

Oh Mimi! The pop superstar accepted this Wilfredo Rosado engagement ring from Australian billionaire James Packer in 2016, a 35-carat spectacle worth an estimated $10 million. However, the couple called off the engagement after less than a year, and Carey later sold the stone for $2.1 million.

Grace Kelly

Prince Rainier III of Monaco proposed to the “Back Window” star in 1956, presenting her with this 10.47-carat emerald-cut Cartier sparkler and making her a princess in the process. He is reportedly worth over $4 million today.

Kate Middleton

In 2010, Prince William proposed to the future Duchess of Cambridge with the sapphire engagement ring once owned by his mother, the late Princess Diana. Designed by Garrard, the royal sparkler features a 12-carat center stone surrounded by a halo of 14 diamonds.

Meghan Markle

Not to be outdone, Prince Harry asked “Suits” star Markle to marry him in 2017 wearing this three-stone stunner set in a yellow gold band. Flanking the large center stone are two smaller diamonds from Princess Di’s personal collection.

Megan fox

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to “twin flame” Megan Fox in 2022, gifting her a deeply symbolic Stephen Webster ring with both birthstones: a diamond for the rock star, an emerald for the actress.

The pear-shaped gems are set “on two magnetic stripes of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love,” as MGK wrote on Instagram.

Demi lovato

The “Anyone” singer’s 2020 engagement to Max Ehrich may have been short and sweet, but there was nothing small about the ring. At over 10 carats, the Peter Marco-designed sparkler is worth between $2.5 million and $5 million, a source told TMZ. It includes a massive emerald-cut center stone set among smaller trapezoidal diamonds.

Beyonce

Jay-Z proved he was head over heels for the pop icon in 2008, gifting her this Lorraine Schwartz 18K Emerald Cut Split Body Ring. He is reportedly worth $5 million, nothing but the best for Queen Bey.

Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez knocked it out of the park when he picked out J.Lo’s engagement ring. As Page Six exclusively reported, he spent seven months buying his 16-carat emerald cut stone, which is worth around $1.8 million.

cardi b

Speaking of money movements! In 2017, Offset popped the question with this 8-carat pear-shaped sparkler worth approximately $500,000.

gwen Stefani

This bling is bananas, BANANAS! When Blake Shelton popped the question in October 2020, he gifted rocker No Doubt with a giant sparkler weighing between 6 and 9 carats. It features an emerald-cut center stone flanked by two smaller diamonds, and Shelton had it custom designed, according to Us Weekly. Gem experts told us it’s easily worth more than $500,000.

Ciara

Russell Wilson’s singer flare is a notch above the rest. When the couple got engaged in 2016, Ciara wore this 16-carat brilliant-cut diamond nestled between two side stones; It is reportedly worth around $2 million.

paris hilton

Who could forget the moment the hotel heiress accidentally tossed her $2 million Chris Zylka pear-shaped ring into an ice bucket while partying in Miami? The 20-carat teardrop stone was eventually saved, but the same can’t be said for Hilton and Zylka’s relationship; the couple split in late 2018, less than a year after getting engaged. The “Simple Life” star kept the ring.

victoria beckham

The former Spice Girl has amassed a whopping 14 different engagement rings (!) over the course of her 20-year marriage to David Beckham, but this pear-shaped sparkler she received in 2005, weighing a whopping 17 carats, definitely take the cake.

gabrielle union

Sparkly! Union accepted Dwyane Wade’s proposal in 2013, along with this 8.5-carat cushion-cut jewel from Jason of Beverly Hills, estimated to be worth around $1 million.

haley baldwin

Before he popped the question in 2018, Justin Bieber chose this oval-cut stone from Solow & Co. weighing between 6 and 10 carats. Baldwin custom ring cost? Around $500,000.

amal clooney

The human rights attorney accepted this 7-carat emerald-cut sparkler valued at $750,000 from George Clooney in 2014. Her ethically mined ring also features two tapered baguettes on the sides.

Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux’s “Friends” favorite’s radiant cut ring was no joke at 8 carats, with a reported value of $500,000. The “Wanderlust” co-stars got engaged in 2012, married in 2015, and split in late 2017.

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spent an entire year collaborating with jeweler Robert Procop to create Jolie’s emerald-cut ring before proposing to her in 2012. At 16 carats, the resulting adornment features specially cut stones surrounding the star’s finger, but it wasn’t enough to support her and her. Pitt together, and the couple divorced in 2016.

Serena Williams

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s massive tennis champion ring is estimated to be around 12 carats and is worth $2 million. Now that’s what we call love-love.

Ariana Grande

Featuring an oval-cut diamond weighing between 5 and 6 carats, Dalton Gomez’s “7 Rings” singer’s rock may be a bit smaller than others on our list, but it stands out thanks to a poignant addition from the grandmother of Big. As fans were quick to notice, the pearl on the single sparkler appears to come from his late grandfather’s tie pin; Grande’s “nonna” initially had him in a simpler ring in 2014. “She says he told her in a dream he would protect me,” the pop star tweeted at the time. Gomez and Grande married in 2021.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas gave the “Chicago” star the old fashioned dazzle in 1999, when he presented her with this stunning vintage Fred Leighton ring. It features a 10-carat center stone surrounded by 28 smaller diamonds and is worth an estimated $1 million.

Sofia Vergara

The “Modern Family” star’s massive ring by Joe Manganiello features a 7-carat cushion-cut diamond surrounded by a delicate halo. It is worth approximately $500,000.

marilyn monroe

Joe DiMaggio skipped the traditional solitaire when selecting a ring for his Hollywood bombshell in 1954, opting instead for this platinum eternity ring set with 35 baguette-cut stones. After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

mia farrow

Frank Sinatra asked the “Rosemary’s Baby” beauty to fly with him in 1966, popping the question with a 9-carat pear-shaped stone. Worth $85,000 at the time, the magnificent bauble is now estimated at close to $2 million.

jacqueline kennedy

In 1953, John F. Kennedy proposed to Jackie Bouvier with this Van Cleef & Arpels two-stone ring, comprised of a 2.88-carat diamond paired with a 2.84-carat emerald accented with tapered baguettes. The First Lady had the sparkler upgraded a decade later, adding an additional 2.12 carats of marquise and round diamonds for a laurel wreath motif.

Lady Gaga

The pop star and her ex Taylor Kinney may have called off their engagement before they walked down the aisle, but the 6-carat heart-shaped sparkler he gave her in 2015, designed by Lorraine Schwartz, worth about $500,000 and personalized with the couple’s initials, definitely deserves a round of applause.

Kate Upton

Justin Verlander hit a home run with the rock he chose for his supermodel wife: an 8-carat round solitaire by Anita Ko that reportedly cost him $1.5 million.