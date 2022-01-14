Tessa Thompson Announces New Valkyrie Powers in Thor 4

The actress, who participates in Thor: Love and Thunder, has anticipated that her character will show some curious abilities in the film

Valkyrie is easily one of the best characters in the movie franchise of Thor, but for years, she has always been featured as a wild card character. In Avengers: Endgame, proved to be quite a valuable ally when she joined the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to even the odds against Thanos and his army. Her great display of valor would later lead her to an enhanced role as the new monarch of Asgard.

It has been confirmed that the Valkyrie of Tessa Thompson will return to the big screen Thor: Love and Thunder. Since we last saw the Queen of New Asgard, it looks like she’s been gaining new comic book-like powers that will be seen in full in the fourth Thor movie of the year. UCM, who drives Taika Waititi. At least that has been confirmed by the actress herself in an interview with W Magazine.

“She has strange abilities, to be honest. It can sense when someone is close to death, and leads them to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. He can revive people. But when he does, sometimes it ends up on his body. It is a strange thing. It can be quite erotic. And on top of that she has superhuman strength and is essentially a goddess.”

These new powers should make for some interesting plot points in the new film, which is no surprise coming from the New Zealand director’s visionary mind. It seems safe that we can assume that he will revive someone in the fourth Thor movie. We know that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will return as Thor and that he will follow at least part of the comic mighty thor from Jason Aaron, where Jane has cancer and comes closer to death every time she wields the Mjolnir. Does this mean that Valkyrie is going to bring Jane back from the dead, and perhaps at some point incarnate her? We’ll have to wait until the movie is released to find out.