“Ta powerful”: teachers react to Moderna… with memes

On Wednesday and Thursday, vaccination with a booster dose for teachers began nationwide, most of whom received the Cansino injection – a single-dose vaccine – in 2021.

Apparently Moderna would be one of the most “potent” vaccines in terms of side effects, if not the most, since the networks were filled with memes where teachers from all over the country complain mostly of arm pain.

ta powerful”, “Anyone else knocked him down the Modern vaccine?”, “My arm”, were some of the many complaints from education workers.

Some even now compare the dose of Moderna as more annoying than the shot with Cansino.

