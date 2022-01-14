Shawn Mendes says goodbye to Camila Cabello in the video for the song ‘It’ll be Okay’

Shawn Mendez has surprised everyone this Thursday, January 13 with the release of the video clip of his song It Will be Okay. The song has all the earmarks of being a farewell to her partner for the last three years, the singer Camila Hair. We recommend picking up a pack of tissues before watching the video.

The Canadian singer appears in the video walking alone through the dark streets of Toronto, his hometown, while the cold snow falls on him. A sad and melancholic picture perfect to accompany this poignant and heartbreaking lyric ballad in equal parts.

The video clip represents the loneliness and cold of two hearts that separate after thinking that they would be united forever. According to the American portal Just Jared, the director is Jay Martin, responsible for other video clips of the singer such as mercy, Stitches Y There’s nothing holding me back.

His fans have not hesitated to express what this emotional video clip has transmitted to them in which we see Shawn more vulnerable and sentimental than ever. They describe the video as a “jewel” and hesitate to show all their love and support for the singer who with this video has touched the hearts of all his followers.

Without a doubt the most painful part is the chorus, in which Shawn sings: “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easier, it’ll be fine. And if we can’t stop the bleeding, we don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay, I’ll love you just the same.”

The lyrics of ‘It’ll be Okay’

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide

It’s making me sick, but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay

If we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

oh

Oh, there’s nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide

And it’s making me sick, but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)

And if we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (don’t have to stay)

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter (ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black

I will love you either way