Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe suggested being pansexual

In recent days, Ava Phillippe, the daughter of famous actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, the stars of the iconic 90s movie Cruel Intentions, He answered some questions from his followers in an Instagram Q/A, among which he talked about his sexual preference.

One of her followers asked the 22-year-old if she preferred men or women, and Philippe, who has around a million followers on this social network, answered the question without any problem. With a smiling photo, hair dyed with pink tones, and blue shadows on her eyes, she stated that she is attracted “to people” in general, and ended by saying: “gender is anything.”

What does it mean to be pansexual?

According to the article in the academic publication Journal of Bisexuality, What’s in a Name? Exploring Pansexuality Online (What’s in a Name? Exploring Pansexuality Online), research by Christopher Belous, assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Mercer University School of Medicine in Atlanta, pansexual is someone who is attracted to any another person regardless of gender or biological sex. That is to say, exactly what Phillippe described, perhaps without intending it and without stating it directly.

pansexuality refers to those people who are attracted to cisgender and trans men, cisgender and trans women, intersex, etc. The word pansexual implies breaking the dichotomy of choosing one gender or sex over another, and refers, very simply, to being attracted to or falling in love with someone without gender or sex being a requirement or obstacle.. The word is also closely associated with the term queer, appropriated by the LGBTIQ+ community, which broadly describes the openness and fluidity of sexual and identity preferences.

Is it the same as being bisexual?

In a practical way in some cases there may not be many differences, pansexuality is not the same as bisexuality precisely because in bisexuality we speak of a binary system, in which biological sex and gender continue to play a particular role. Within bisexuality, the behaviors and roles associated with men and women may still be taken into account as an important point within sexual preference.

The love life of Ava Phillippe

Currently, she has a romantic relationship with Owen Mahoney, a young man who is not part of the world of fame and is also a student at the University of Berkley like Phillippe. His existence is known because he and Phillippe have appeared together in some of the young woman’s publications. In any case, the answer ava philippe She represents the perspective of many young people of her generation who are now very openly questioning the conventional standards of binary relationships, sexual identity and gender without much shyness.