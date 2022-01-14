Pérez Bouquet, the ’10’ with the potential to be seen as ‘Mexican Messi’

Sebastian Perez Bouquet debuted in the MX League coming on as a substitute in the final minutes of Sunday’s game between goats and Mazatlan FC.

He is a very skilled young man with a lot of technique, he has a great vision of the field to find the best touch option, in addition, he stands out for the dynamics that he gives to the collective game. Thanks to their outstanding performances, they decided to advance their process. When he was 15 years old he played with the 17-year-olds and now that he is 18 he is with the 20-year-olds.

Those who have seen him play have been surprised, because, although he is thin and small, he fights the balls against the tallest and most robust.

He has participated in international tournaments held in Japan, Morocco, Spain, Portugal and Ireland.

He is a born 10. In fact, a foreign journalist told him that he is the “Mexican Messi”, so he felt flattered, because the legend of the Barcelona He is one of his favorite players: “I love to see him, he is short and drives all the defenders crazy with cuts, assists and goals,” he mentioned in an interview with the club.

Although he took it in stride: “Of course that was a motivation, but you have to take it for what it is, someone’s perception, because it wouldn’t help me if I believed it, I have to be focused on training, working and always give my best on the pitch”, added the rojiblanco youth squad.

Marcelo Michel Leano He has a lot of confidence in him, he is sure that “it will give the fans a lot of joy” so he took him to the preseason in Barra de Navidad, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. Sebastian Perez Bouquet He is 14 years old in Chivas, because at four he entered the Gigantera and then at Basic forces.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: TIGRES: PRESENTED THE PROJECT OF ITS NEW STADIUM THAT WILL INAUGURATE IN 2025