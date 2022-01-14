New head of the FIU requests that the State participate in Banamex

After the announcement of the sale of Banamex by Citi, the holder of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Paul Gomez, mentioned that it would be better for Banamex to pass into the hands of people who today do not have a bank, to prevent the oligopoly from growing.

“Better still a mixed bank: many associated capitalists and the State. Strong discussion topic”.

Banamex for sale

The US bank is putting up for sale all of its retail business in Mexico, including the Banamex brand, the Afore, as well as its retail business, such as the credit portfolio, cards, credit to companies, among others, said the corporate director of institutional development, economic studies and communication of Citibanamex, Alberto Gomez Alcalá.

At a press conference, the manager explained that the intention of his parent company to sell said part of his business also includes branches, ATMs, but it will not affect any of his clients, who will be able to continue with their daily operations as long as they are bought by another signature in Mexico.

