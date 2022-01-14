Netflix 2022 movies: platform releases for the coming months

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Munich on the eve of a war

George MacKay, known for being the recognizable face of the excellent 1917returns to the historical genre with Munich on the eve of a war, starting January 21 on Netflix. It is the story of the political plot in which a young British official in charge of attending a conference is involved in order to avoid an armed conflict in Europe in 1938.

The Gray Man

We hope that between Netflix movies for 2022 will be found The Gray Man, one of his flashy projects in recent years. In fact, its budget is similar to that of the recent Red alert: 200 million dollars. Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, it follows in the footsteps of a CIA veteran betrayed by the agency who is forced to flee. An ex-colleague will try to hunt him down.

Backstabbing 2

One of the films we look forward to the most: Backstabbing 2. Netflix took over the sequel to one of the most acclaimed intrigue and mystery productions of the last two years, with Rian Johnson returning to direct and Daniel Craig returning to the character of Benoit Blanc.

Blonde

Before we mentioned the name of Ana de Armas and it will not be the only time you see it related to Netflix in 2022. The Cuban-Spanish actress is the protagonist of Blonde, a free biopic Marilyn Monroe based on a homonymous novel by the acclaimed American writer Joyce Carol Oates.

Enola Holmes 2

More sequels. Enola Holmes 2, presumably titled The case of the left-handed lady (due to the novel from which it starts), will land on the platform, also predictably, in 2022. With the return of its unquestionable stars: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, Netflix’s fetish actors.

Bigbug

Another genre that loves netflix: sci-fi. Jean-Pierre Jeunet, director of iconic French films such as amelie or the city of lost children, goes behind the scenes of Bigbug, a comedy about city dwellers who become trapped in their city when robots rebel against them. For February 11.