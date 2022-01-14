Michael Keaton reveals why he stopped playing Batman and why he returns to the character

Michael Keaton is one of those responsible for the fact that today we have so many movies good of superheroes. In 1989, Batman, directed by Tim Burton became an unstoppable cultural phenomenon. Starring the actor alongside Kim Basinger and Jack Nicholson, we finally got a feature film worthy of one of the mythical characters from comics.

Keaton and Burton repeated in batman returns, released in 1992 with Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, among others. The director did not want to return to the franchise, but took the job as long as he was given more creative control. The film had a much darker and more violent tone than the previous one.

Perhaps for this reason, Warner Bros, the studio behind the franchise, decided to opt for a lighter tone, suitable for all audiences and much less dark. Burton, of course, had no interest in going back. Turns out Michael Keaton doesn’t either..

Why does he decide to leave Batman behind?

the third installment, batmanforever It would be directed by Joel Schumacher (Lost Boys, St. Elmo’s Fire) and the general direction the director chose was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Michael Keaton.

In an interview with Julia Cunningham on a podcast called The Jess Cagle Podcast, the actor explains that “he would not have been able to live with himself” if he continued in the role. “The first was a job. The second was a job that I liked. Then the third came and I thought this is no good, this is no good at all. I can’t do this. It’s going to blow my mind.”

While he didn’t go into much more detail, he did explain that he didn’t have the slightest interest in all the extracurricular activities that are part of playing such an iconic role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. “If you don’t go to the conventions, you’re an idiot. It’s a reality that exists, yes, and it’s not that it’s better or worse than that community, but I’m very innocent.” It’s how Keaton tried to explain his little understanding of the passionate fandom behind the world of comics.

So why is Michael Keaton going to be Batman again?

But Michael Keaton will be Batman again in the movie Flash, where the multiverse of the Expanded Universe of DC will be explored. It will also serve as a reboot quite necessary. The actor replied:

I thought, how will it be? And by coincidence, when the rumors started, I got a call from Warner, they wanted to talk about something that seemed to be related to Batman.

That meeting turned out to be a first rapprochement with the actor, where they asked him to read part of the script for Flash, the film that will be released on November 4. “It has to be good,” he explained. “There’s no reason to do it if it’s not good. It’s not going to change anything really. I joined and I’m going to have a good time. Why not? Andy Muschietti is fantastic and very creative, I don’t know, he’s going to be a manager.”

And that’s how Michael Keaton left the role of Batman and finally decided to return to it. He will participate both in the film of Flash as in the batgirl. Also, we’ll get a last look at Ben Affleck’s version of Bruce Wayne and some alternate versions of Barry Allen.