Latest Updated WhatsApp Plus Options for 2022 | Doctor Techno | Magazine

Among certain features offered by this unofficial version of WhatsApp is the ability to schedule messages and change the colors of the platform.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging application, having more than two billion users as of 2020, according to official figures. This issue has led to other apps with similar names that try to offer functions that are not found in the original version, as is the case with WhatsApp Plus.

Among certain features offered by this unofficial version is the possibility of program messages, change the colors of the platform, activate the “airplane mode”, new call and video call options, as well as more emojis and backgrounds.

On December 30, 2021, WhatsApp Plus had a new update that brings functions such as the option of a new filter for statuses, as it exists in social networks such as Instagram, which would provide an additional option when taking photos.

This update, called version 18.90.0, would also fix bugs like unsent messages. Being a apps Unofficial, Whatsapp Plus is not found in the android app store. Those who want to install this program, must install a package APKs (Android Application Package) that manages to modify the composition of the Meta application (Facebook).

It is important to indicate that in the whatsapp terms of service It is expressly stated that “unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of WhatsApp”, because they violate the user’s security and privacy standards.

WhatsApp Plus, the risks of using the application

Users with WhatsApp Plus may receive a message within the application notifying that their account is “temporarily suspended”.

How to update Whatsapp Plus

According to Semana Magazine, from the application you can carry out a series of steps to acquire the latest version of this unofficial creation: