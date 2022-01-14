La Jornada – INE formalizes request for budget expansion before SHCP

Even though a first refusal was outlined early in the morning conference, in compliance with the ruling of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation, the National Electoral Institute today formalized the request to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit to be granted a budget increase for one thousand 738 million pesos to carry out the exercise of revocation of mandate.

“The ruling of the TEPJF binds the Ministry of Finance to respond to the request of the INE as soon as possible, in a well-founded and motivated manner, and to consider that the Revocation of the Mandate is an obligation of the entire Mexican State that involves the participation of citizens in the public life of the country”, informed the Institute.

He pointed out that the petition to the SHCP is part of the various actions and administrative adjustments ordered by the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF in which it was instructed to continue with the organization of the process, in response to the appeal filed by Morena against the suspension of activities that had been decreed the Institute last December.

In an extraordinary session of the Executive General Board of the INE, the executive secretary, Edmundo Jacobo Molina, stated that various adjustments should be made to projects and the decisions required to comply, to the extent of institutional possibilities and with available resources, should be made. with the organization of the Revocation of Mandate, so the request asks that it be answered before January 31, 2022. “It is a constitutional and legal mandate that we must make effective,” he said.

He added that whatever the Secretariat’s response may be, whether it be denying the extension or granting it, or making a partial extension of the resources that have been requested,” this collegiate body is going to have to know and approve points of agreement to make the Revocation effective. The Revocation will be done with the resources that the INE finally has”, he said.

“We have never faced a situation of such uncertainty before the fulfillment of such an important constitutional responsibility, such as the one scheduled for next April 10,” he asserted. The notification letter formed by the Executive Secretary of the INE, proposes to the Ministry of Finance a schedule for the administration of resources that goes from February to May 2022.