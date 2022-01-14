Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested in Sinaloa for alleged possession of weapons

The son of the great Mexican champion documented that he was arrested by police in Mazatlán, Sinaloa (Video: Twitter/@realidadenlared)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He returned to star in a controversial episode outside the ring. On the morning of Friday, January 14, 2022, a live broadcast of the son of the Great Mexican Champion, from your private vehicle. At the scene, a group of ministerial police of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, told him to get out of his vehicle and insinuated that could have weapons on board your vehicle. In response, the boxer pleaded with the public security element.

“Get down a little (…) We have to deliver you to the base. To begin with, you are armed”says one of the policemen. Upon hearing the request, the Junior he refused and asked for an explanation about his detention. At that moment, the elements began to surround the car to inspect from the outside. Even to avoid a possible escape, they crossed a car in front of Julio César Chávez Jr.

“I come from the house, to get up. tell me why That’s wrong. I just got up from my house for you to grab me. I’m not going, sir. Are you going through the car to talk to me? You don’t know me or what? I do not come armed, I do not care what they say, you know not. I have no problems, you come with a decision that is not well made because I am just getting up, “he claimed in the video.

Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, for alleged possession of weapons (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

Meanwhile, the person who accompanied the boxer in the passenger seat made a call to report what had happened. According to the data you provided, the scene took place in the vicinity of Plaza Galerías Mazatlán. The discussion continued until Chavez decided to end the broadcast on his verified Instagram account. Nevertheless, until the last moment he refused to get out of his vehicle.

When asked by Infobae Mexico, the prosecution General of the State of Sinaloa assured that in said instance they do not have any arrest warrant against Julio César Chávez Carrasco. Similarly, the Sinaloa institution denied that the son of the Mexican multi-champion had filed a complaint to report the attempted arrest. In that sense, no investigation has been started about the case to find out if it was a arbitrary case against you.

For his part, hours after starring in the tense scene, Chávez Carrasco made a series of publications to clarify what had happened. in the narration claimed to have been the victim of five kidnappings in your own home, which is why has received weapons as a gift for personal protection. However, he also revealed that a person close to him has taken it upon himself to remove them.

In his most recent fight, Chávez Carrasco defeated David Zegarra (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

“It is not possible that they use me as an animal. We are all human beings and I am not an animal (…) The cops knew I have a gun. How will they know I have it? This person and the mitotera people told them. Do you want to see something bad in things? Well, search your house, invade your privacy. I just fought a month ago, didn’t you see that I won? If I had lost, I would have been somewhere else.”.

Another character who denied the arrest of Julio César Chávez Jr. was Alfonso DeNigris. The actor posted a video on his verified Instagram profile where he assured that the legend’s son is training for his possible confrontation with youtuber Jake Paul and trusted in a favorable result for the native of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

According to Junior himself, talks with the American team have already begun. Although in the last report he showed disagreement with the economic offer that could be pocketed, did not rule out the brawl. On the contrary, the exchange of statements with his possible rival has continued.

