JLo and Ben Affleck: from the DIAMONDS ‘toilet’ to a necklace; the cost of gifts for the couple

Just when we thought that JLo’s life was going to collapse with the deception she suffered at the hands of her ex-partner known as A-Rod after it became known that she had a relationship with the model Madison LeCroy.

However, the star showed a true example of self-love and empowerment, so without further ado, he decided to give himself a new opportunity with Ben Affleck.

Related news

It was in July 2021 when the singer and the actor were seen as the most in love on her birthday, and just in the destination that the former baseball player had previously chosen.

Since then, the couple has not stopped appearing together whenever they can and at different public events, as well as spending the Christmas holidays in the company of their respective children.

And it is that their relationship is much more stable than ever and even some fans have not lost hope that they will resume the wedding plans that had begun several years ago.

However, celebrities have shown love in addition to caresses and kisses, as their juicy bank accounts have allowed them to make extravagant gifts that do not question their love.

expensive presents

It is no secret to anyone that in addition to her career as a singer and actress, JLo has also proven to be a true businesswoman because she has amassed a real fortune thanks to her different businesses.

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, the fortune of Marc Anthony’s ex-wife is valued at approximately 400 million dollars, which gives him the opportunity to have a very well-off life.

While the actor’s fortune is estimated at 150 million dollars, and some in a love situation, the couple has given each other some extravagances.

When the couple was together in 2002, Jennifer Lopez gave the “Batman” singer an expensive and dazzling watch, and now that the couple is dating again, Ben has decided to show off the expensive gift again.

The couple has always shown love with expensive gifts. Photo: Twitter.

As a token of appreciation, Affleck spoiled the star with a gorgeous Harry Winston diamond bracelet, and as expected, the singer is wearing it again in the star’s latest appearance.

But the most precious gift among them was on the singer’s 52nd birthday, he spoiled her with a beautiful and striking necklace with some pendants, with an estimated value of 45 thousand dollars.

What has made fans fall in love the most is the story behind the beautiful accessory, since the length of the necklace represents the long love story they have had and, among the charms, there are several amulets such as a key, also a “Bowen’s knot” , which symbolizes the union of real love.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE