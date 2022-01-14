Jake Gyllenhaal recalls awkward run-in with Brad Pitt amid Jennifer Aniston’s marriage

ads

Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up and recalled an awkward meeting he had with Brad Pitt, during the time the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston. In 2002, Gyllenhaal starred in the romantic drama The Good Girl with the former Friends star, and in the film, their characters began an affair that has deeply lasting ramifications. It was around this time, Gyllenhaal tells W Magazine’s Best Performances issue, that he had an embarrassing run-in with Pitt.

“I remember reaching out to shake his hand and accidentally knocking on the door,” the Spider-Man: Far From Home star recalled. “He said, with such confidence and kindness, ‘Well, you have another one. It’s fine'”. Gyllenhaal added: “He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But yeah – I was blown away.” Notably, in 2021, while speaking with Howard Stern, the actor shared that he was “in love” with Aniston during the Good Girl days, which contributed to acting out sex scenes with his feeling of “torture.” He explained, “But it wasn’t torture either. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both.”

Gyllenhaal added: “Weirdly, the love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30 or 50 people watching them? That doesn’t turn me on.” He went on to describe the process of filming sex scenes as “strangely mechanical.” Elaborating, Gyllenhaal said, “It’s a dance, you’re choreographing for a camera. You can go in, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes.”

The Zodiac actor also shared that they used something called “the pillow technique” to help make them more comfortable. “That was just pre-emptive and it’s usually always used when it’s actually in a horizontal spot in that movie,” Gyllenhaal said. “I think it was actually a suggestion from Jennifer. It was very kind of you to suggest it before we started. He said, ‘I’m going to put a pillow here.

In great news for Gyllenhaal’s career, it was recently reported that he is being considered for the lead role in MGM’s reboot of Road House. According to Deadline, sources have said that MGM is very eager to get a new version of the film into production, and has begun looking for scribes to rewrite an earlier script. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman are attached to the project and while the two have other movies they will start working on soon, the studio is said to be giving the new reboot movie a high priority.