‘I don’t regret playing for Chivas’

Oribe Peralta marked an era in mexican soccer thanks to the goals and dedication he distributed during his professional career. However, his trajectory hit a snag towards the end of it, when he passed through Chivas.

Despite the fact that his stay in the rojiblanco team earned him various criticisms, Peralta does not regret making that decision. “The truth is that I don’t regret it. Few people know that the first team, at a professional level, that opened the doors for me, that showed me that it could be achieved, was Chivas,” he said in an interview for Fox Sports.

The Brush recalled that he was on trial with the team from Guadalajara during the beginning of his career and that, from that experience, he understood that it was possible to become professional.

“Few know, the privilege of being here; I arrived in January and stayed until May. When they sold the team I was training with guys like Israel López, began Omar Bravo, Venado Medina. The Naples Worm was still playing,” he said.

Peralta also highlighted the rumoros that existed to sign for the Flock during the time he played for Saints. In the end it didn’t happen at that moment and it came to America, but was finally able to remove “the thorn” years later.

