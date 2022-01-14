Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres is announced as reinforcement of Orange County

The Mexican striker is a new reinforcement of the current USL champion.

The Mexican striker Erick ‘Cube’ Torres became the new reinforcement of the American club Orange County S.C., after the step he had for the Atlanta United of the MLS.

Through a statement, the club reported that the former attacker of Chivas will join the team, which is the current USL champion, for the 2022 season, in which they will fight to defend the title.

On his arrival in that team, Eric Torres He said “I am very happy to come and play with the reigning USL champions. The city, the stadium and the fans are wonderful. I’m excited for the season to start and to defend the jersey of the Orange County”.

It’s official, Mexican International and former Chivas forward Erick “Cubo” Torres has joined the club! Welcome to the ⚫️🟠, @erickestefano15! 🗞 https://t.co/wHJ7Ln8MkX pic.twitter.com/P0Am48jSA3 — Orange County SC – ⭐ (@orangecountysc) January 13, 2022

Oliver Wyss, president of operations for the North American club, indicated that “we are more than excited to bring ‘Cubo’, a first-class professional scorer, to the team.”

In the letter published by the club, the leader added that the player is a winner, for which in his opinion he will be well received by the fans of the group.

“Cubo is a true winner on and off the field, our entire club and fans will welcome him with open arms, our goal is to defend the USL Championship title in 2022,” he added.

the team coach, Richard Chaplow, was satisfied with the incorporation of Eric Torres for the 2022 season and from his point of view he will bring experience to the squad.

“I am excited to have Erick join our team. It brings a great experience of playing at the highest level. His impressive qualities, both personally and as a player, will certainly strengthen us. I hope to see Erick score many goals for the Orange County”.