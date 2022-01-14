Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will return in Red Alert 2 and 3

Madrid, January 13 (Europa Press).- Red alert, Netflix’s action film released last year and which has become the most watched film in the history of the platform, will have two sequels. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, who starred in the first film, will return in both films. These sequels will be shot together, as if they were a single, large production, in the style of what Peter Jackson did with the trilogy of The Lord of the rings or what Justin Lin plans to do with fast and furious 10 and 11.

According dead lineRawson Marshall Thurber will also return as director and has already started writing the sequels. The films are already in the early stages of development. As the publication points out, production is expected to start in early 2023, depending on the agreements reached with the protagonists and their schedules.



Sources say the plan is to bring back the trio of leading stars and add new characters to flesh out a set of heist movies reminiscent of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. dead line.

Beau Flynn will return to produce through Flynn Pictures Co, along with Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia through Seven Bucks Productions. Thurber will also produce through Bad Version Productions and Flynn Picture Co’s Scott Sheldon will executive produce.

“An FBI profiler and the world’s most wanted art thief team up to catch an elusive swindler who is always one step ahead,” reads the synopsis for Red Alert, which has become Netflix’s most-watched movie .



Some media claimed that Reynolds, Gadot and Johnson pocketed 20 million dollars each for the first installment, so that the final budget of the tape was 250 million dollars. Universal originally envisioned Red Alert for theatrical release, but scrapped it due to cost, and Netflix bought the feature film instead.