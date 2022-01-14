Club América: New alert in Coapa

For approximately two years, the world has been on permanent alert. And of course, the Eagles of America they are not exempt. On the contrary, in recent weeks it has been the victim of new cases of Covid-19 on the premises of Coapa, which variant omicron It is presumed as the most contagious of those known until then.

In this regard, unfortunately, the institution cream blue alerted again about new infections, in this case, in the female cast that leads Craig Harrington. This was announced by Nest through their official social media accounts: “After carrying out 40 PCR tests on members of the first women’s team, the department detected 2 positive cases of Covid-19“.

In addition, the Eagles of America reported the measures taken against the assumed positives: “They are isolated, under observation and treatment as indicated by the protocols of the MX League. The America Women’s Club reiterates the call to its great fans to continue observing prevention measures and thus avoid contagion”.

Águilas Monumental agreed to the names of the two positive cases in América Femenil

The positive cases on campus the Eagles of Women’s America what commands Craig Harrington are Sarah Luebbert and Mayra Pelayo. Therefore, having to respect the indications of the health agencies, both must be absent in the next commitment of the Closing 2022 against the UNAM Pumas.

When does América Femenil play vs. Pumas UNAM for the second day of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of Women’s America, after the draw with Atlas FC 1 to 1 in the Aztec stadium for the first day of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, will appear before the UNAM Pumas next Saturday, January 15 at 12:00 noon at the University Olympic Stadium. The transmission will be in charge of the TUDN signal.