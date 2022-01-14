Close of the dollar today January 13, 2022 in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

As of today’s close, January 13, 2022, the dollar american is on 20.3133 pesos, according to information from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

For the third consecutive day, the peso had a gain closing today’s session with a rise of 4.37 cents, which means an increase of 0.22 percent.

It should be noted that yesterday, January 12, 2022, the dollar closed the day at 20.3570 units.

The dollar

The publication of inflation data in U.S, which stood at 7 percent, continued to impact the dollar.

However, the financial markets reinforced their expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise the interest rate during the first quarter of 2022.

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico

Citibanamex buys at $19.72 and sells at $20.85.

Banorte buys at $19.25 and sells at $20.64.

HSBC Mexico buys at $20.00 and sells at $20.69.

BBVA Bancomer buys at $19.73 and sells at $20.63.

Santander buys at $19.45 and sells at $20.94.

Prices in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua