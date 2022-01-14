Britney Spears’ “booty time” on Instagram provokes her fiancé’s jealousy

Britney Spears is no longer afraid to show her body now that she has a free woman after the legal victory she obtained against the guardianship that her father, James Spears, had over her. Now, the 40-year-old singer shows off her butt on Instagram at what she calls “booty time” at the hands of photographer Andrea McClain.

In the photos, Spears can be seen with her back turned in red underwear that leaves nothing to the imagination. To finish the reel a rose is shown on two white gloves.

Britney limited the comments to her acquaintances so there were only messages of love to her. The one who was not so happy was Sam Asghari, her fiancé, as he commented with an angry emoji and a message with the hashtag “jealous”. Which makes us suppose that the model is not so happy about the photo, but that is not going to stop the princess of pop anymore.

The interpreter of “Toxic” and Sam got engaged in September of last year and announced it with a video on social networks. The couple met just after the model participated in the video clip for Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home”, because Birtney was delighted with Asghari’s photo and invited him to participate in the official video of his then single “Slumber”. Party”.

The physical trainer also commented in Men’s Health that he was excited to meet one of the greatest artists of all time and that he felt butterflies in his stomach. Sam says that she approached him for the first time and said: “Hi, I’m Britney” to which he replied: “I’m sorry, what’s your name?” as a way of being funny, something that worked because they exchanged numbers and a few days later they scheduled a date for dinner.

The actor’s intentions towards the singer had always been to take their relationship to another level, he does not mind becoming a father, since he wants to be one, as he commented in an interview for Forbes magazine.

At the moment the date and details about the wedding between the model and Britney are not yet known, but it is one of the most anticipated weddings of this year.

