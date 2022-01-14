Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa again | Sports | D.W.

On Friday (14.1.2022), the Australian Immigration Minister again canceled the visa of Serbian Novak Djokovic.

In a brief statement, the minister claims to have weighed “carefully” the information provided by the parties. “Today I have exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act to cancel Mr. Novak Djokovic’s visa based on health and law enforcement reasons as being in the public interest,” the minister said.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on January 5 with a medical exemption that allowed him to play at the Australian Open without being vaccinated. Later, the Customs authorities canceled his visa and detained him until a court ruling on Monday ruled in favor of the tennis player.

The “sacrifices” of the Australians

For his part, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison justified the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa by recalling the “sacrifices” made by his compatriots during the pandemic: “Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect that the result of those sacrifices be protected,” Morrison said in a statement, stressing that “strong border protection policies have kept Australians safe.”

MS (afp/efe)