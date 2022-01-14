A big team from Portugal wants Diego Lainez

Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez is experiencing one of the most complicated moments of his career as a footballer, because he does not have as many minutes in the Real Betis, because in the Spanish press it is commented that it is not to the taste of the Chilean coach, Manuel Pellegrini.

In previous days there have been versions of the possible exit of

Diego Lainez

of the Betic team, one of the possible destinations for the America youth squad is Italy, specifically with Torino from Serie A, but in the last few hours another team has been added to the list of Lainez suitors, it is the Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese newspaper, “ABola” assures that Sporting Lisbon is looking for reinforcements in the team’s attack and one of the possible incorporations is Diego Lainez, although the source affirms that he is not the first option, since the priority for the team Lusitano is signing Marcus Edwards, Vitoria Guimaraes player.

Diego Lainez could reach Serie A in Italy

Torino’s plan to sign Diego Lainez Torino is extremely interested in signing the Mexican, so much so that I would be looking for a loan with option to buy, with the idea that Lainez arrive as soon as possible at the Italian institution and thus be able to finish the current season of Serie A.

Diego Lainez and his achievements in football

It’s almost two years since Diego Lainez undertook the European adventure with the Betis of Seville, after becoming a champion with América, he signed for five years with the LaLiga team, however his stay in the Verdiblanco team has been marked by ups and downs, what is a fact is that he has never been an immovable element in the team’s scheme Iberian.

Lainez won the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the Mexican National Team and at the club level he was champion of the 2018 Apertura with the Águilas del América, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe made his debut in that club.

The Aztec midfielder adds 66 minutes in LaLiga matches, and in the Copa del Rey accumulates 127 minutes, has contributed two goals for his team, numbers lower than expected in his adventure through the old continent.